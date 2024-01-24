Ghana Football Association fires coach Chris Hughton

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sacked Chris Hughton, the head coach of the men’s national team – the Black Stars. The decision to fire Hughton immediately comes soon after Ghana’s horrendous performance at the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire.

The GFA also announced the immediate dissolution of the technical team of the Stars.

The Black Stars failed to qualify to the second round of the tournament after drawing 2-2 with Mozambique on Monday. The Stars had lost their first Group B match against The Blue Sharks of Cape Verde by 2-1 and drew 2-2 with Egypt.

The failure of the Stars to move to the next stage has extended any chance of them ever ending the over 40 years fiasco of attempts to win the AFCON since they last won it in Libya in 1982.

The former Ireland international was appointed the Black Stars head coach in February 2023 to replace Otto Addo. Before his appointment Hughton had been involved with the GFA since 2021 as a technical advisor and was part of Addo’s coaching staff at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi