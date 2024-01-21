Driver jailed 15 years for stealing

A 39-year-old driver, who stole secured file transfer protocol (SFTP) network cables valued at GH¢50,000.00 belonging to INNOVA DDB Ghana has been sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court.

The court sentenced Nurudeen Abddulai to 15 years imprisonment.

He was charged with unlawful entry and stealing, a charge he initially pleaded not guilty to.

After a long trial, the Court presided over Mr Jojo Amoah Hagan found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

The facts as presented by Police Chief Inspector Issaka Habbib were that the complainant Mr Emmanuel Sentre who resided at Ofankor was an IT technician working with the INNOVA DDB advertising firm located at Kanda while the convict resided at Kanda, Accra, with no fixed place of abode.

The prosecution said on November 16, 2022, at about 1900 hours, the convict sneaked into the premises of the aforementioned firm and entered the server room of a newly built two-storey office space.

It said the convict used a knife to cut and caused damage to the SFTP network cable extensions that had been used to wire the entire office space and kept the same in the sack.

The prosecution said the convict was spotted by a witness in the case.

It said the witness raised an alarm, and the convict took to his heels, but was given a hot chase and subsequently arrested and brought to the Nima Police Station.

The prosecution said a formal complaint was lodged and the sack containing the irregular pieces of SFTP network cables with a metal handle was retrieved from the scene and kept for evidential purposes.

Source: GNA