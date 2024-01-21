Accra court remands four persons accused of stealing cigarettes

Four persons have been remanded by the Accra Circuit Court Three over an alleged theft of bundles of cigarettes and others valued GH¢67,000.00.

Prince Adjei, student, 22, Emmanuel Ajei Klu, 20, Joseph Opata,24, Diana Asheley Trebi, 23, trader, the accused persons, denied conspiring to steal 222 bundles of cigarettes valued GH¢40,455.00 and 68 cartons of hard drinks valued GH¢27,045.00, all to the tune of GH¢67,500.00 belonging to Madam Josephine Ntre.

Their alleged accomplice, who is 17 years, admitted the offence and he was convicted on his own plea, but the case has been referred to the Court’s registry to reassign it to the Juvenile Court for sentence.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy also believed to have taken part in the alleged crime failed to attend Court.

The Court presided over by Mrs Susanna Eduful asked that the accused persons should be brought back to the Court on January 24, 2024.

Police Inspector Teye-Akuffo told the Court that Madam Ntre, the complainant, was a businesswoman, residing at Gonno School Area, Teshie. The 17 and 15-year-old boys were her house helps.

He said Adjei was a student whilst Klu and Opata were the complainant’s shop attendants, and that Diana was a Trader.

Inspector Teye-Akuffo said the complainant owned a wholesale and retail beverage shops at her house whereas Prince and Diana were the complainant’s former employees as Klu and Opata are currently working with complainant as shop attendants.

The Court heard that the complainant recently conducted an audit in her shops and found out that, between January 2023 and August 2023, two hundred and twenty-two (222) bundles of cigarette valued GH¢40,455.00 and sixty-eight (68) cartons of hard drinks valued GH¢27,045.00, all to a total value of GH¢67,500.00 had been stolen by the accused persons. Complainant found an Iphone 7 plus cellular phone valued GH¢l,700.00 in the possession of the 17-year-old boy.

When he was questioned to that effect, Prosecution said, he mentioned Prince as the one who bought it for him out of the proceeds of the stolen goods at the time Prince was working with the complainant.

Inspector Teye-Akuffo said this led to the arrest of the 17-year-old who also helped the arrest of other accused persons.

During investigations, both minors (17- and 15-year-olds) and Klu confessed to having stolen the said goods with Prince, Opata and Diana, the Police told the Court.

After investigations, the accused persons were charged with the offences and put before court.

Source: GNA