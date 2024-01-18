Police Constable receives applause for exceptional performance

General Constable Wolli Yaw Yeboah of the Visibility Unit of the Oti Regional Police Command has received public praise for his prowess at directing traffic at the ‘Bank Square’ Junction in Dambai during rush hours.

He has positioned six lorry tyres at the junction with red and white paints as measures to help ease vehicular congestion, especially on market days.

G/Constable Yeboah is punctual at the Bank Square Junction as early as 0500 hours daily, which he does irrespective of the weather.

The zeal with which he executes his job has caught the admiration of many of the public, saying there were just a few officers willing to do that job.

Some passersby told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that what amazed them was his professional conduct and how he spoke to traffic offenders.

“He made sure everything is made right even if you are at fault, he takes his time to talk to you with respect and politeness,” Mr Elijah Yaw Kiba, a driver, told the GNA.

He said he wished the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, would promote the constable for his selfless dedication to Mother Ghana.

Source: GNA