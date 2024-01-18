Africa’s resources must power continent’s development – AfCFTA Chief of Staff

Mr Silver Ojakol, Chief of Staff, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, has challenged business and political leaders to be intentional in utilising the continent’s vast natural resources for its development.

He noted that for years, Africa’s resources had powered global development at the detriment of the continent and its people, and asked business and political leaders to change the narrative through AfCFTA.

He said this at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, January 15, ahead of the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogues, scheduled for January 25 to 27 at Aburi in the Eastern Region.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogues is a platform for Africa’s leadership to engage, form partnerships and commit to achieving the “Africa Beyond Aid” agenda envisioned by the African Union (AU).

“There is an urgent need for us [Africa] to use our vast natural resources and the demographic advantage for industrialisation, improved infrastructure and energy solutions that will enhance and reduce production cost,” he said.

Mr Gabby Otchere-Darko, Founder/Executive Chairman, African Prosperity Network, called for “a big push within the first 10 years of the agreement coming into force [2021 and 2031] to achieve Africa’s economic integration.”

He said the summit was aimed at changing the narrative and focusing on the prosperity of the continent.

“We are too rich to be poor! So, we must define our narrative – one that inspires hope and self-confidence and one that speaks to our human dignity,” Dr Eugene Owusu, Board Member, African Prosperity Network, said.

He encouraged Africa to transform its development misfortunes by scaling up production, adding value to what was produced, and addressing obstacles and deepening intra-African trade.

Source: GNA