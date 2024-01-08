True democracy goes beyond elections – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reiterated that true democracy goes beyond elections; and should improve governance, enhance individual freedoms, and ensure a decent quality of life for citizens.

Mr Mahama in a statement to commemorate the Fourth Republican Constitution Day, January 7, said the day marks 31 years since the 1992 Constitution restored democratic governance in Ghana.

He noted that as the leader and flagbearer of the NDC, the Party that led the current constitutional order, he was proud of the nation’s democracy despite its challenges.

He said although imperfect, democratic governance had served Ghanaians well and offers hope for their nation’s sustained progress.

Mr Mahama said the occasion of this anniversary offered yet another opportunity for collective reflection on where Ghanaians had faltered and how they could consolidate whatever gains they had made.

Touching on the violence that occurred during the 2020 general election, Mr Mahama said on a sad note, it was unconscionable that three years after these tragic events, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families.

“The perpetrators of these murders continue to walk as free men and still hold on to positions of authority and power.”

Source: GNA