Government has an obligation to guarantee peaceful elections this year – John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has underscored the need for the Government to ensure the peaceful conduct of this year’s general election.

In a statement to mark the Fourth Republican Constitution Day, January 7, Mr Mahama said the government must appreciate that they had an obligation to guarantee peaceful elections this year, and the loss of even one Ghanaian life would not be countenanced.

“The use of thugs and rogue elements within the security agencies to disrupt elections in some parts of the country, as occurred in the 2020 elections, leading to the loss of eight lives, will forever be remembered as Ghana’s day of infamy and an indelible blemish on our democratic credentials established over the last 31 years of constitutional rule,” Mr Mahama said.

“On a rather sad note, it is unconscionable that three years after these tragic events, our President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families.

“The perpetrators of these murders continue to walk as free men and still hold on to positions of authority and power.”

Source: GNA