Some victims of Akosombo Dam spillage still living in classrooms

Some of the flood victims in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region are yet to be relocated from the Roman Catholic Junior High School classrooms to the temporary shelters constructed at Aveyime and Degorme.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that about 99 per cent of the victims had been relocated by Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, the Mankralo of Mepe, and Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) of North Tongu to pave the way for academic work to continue.

Some 400 and 300 victims were relocated by Togbe Nego and the MP, respectively.

However, a few still live in the classrooms as others had moved to live with their relatives.

Mr Kugah Jacob, who was still living in the classroom, said he was working on his house, which was submerged during the spillage.

He indicated that the repair works were almost complete and he would move his family back home upon completion.

Some of the relocated victims told the GNA that the new location was comfortable.

Madam Abah Sophia, a flood victim, who was relocated to Mepe Degorme, said privacy issues were not breached as compared to when they were living at the St. Kizito Senior High Technical School.

Issues of hygiene were regulated and the relevant stakeholders often visited to support them with relief items, she said and lauded Togbe Nego for his continuous support.

Mr Bubune Glah, another victim, said though the new environment was comfortable, they needed security protection as was done at the previous camp.

He called for government support to rebuild their houses and put their businesses on track to restore their livelihoods.

Mr Gorden Akurugu,the Volta Regional Head of Food and Drug Authority (FDA) said food safety issues were being handled professionally, fishing had resumed full-scale, and sachet water business had bounced back.

Mr Hope Smith Lomotey, Regional Director, Environmental Protection Agency, said some houses were not habitable due to their structural integrity and that conscious efforts must be made to relocate the rest of the victims.

Source: GNA