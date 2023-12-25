Akufo-Addo honours exporters for contribution to economic development

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has honoured Ghanaian exporters with Exports Achievement Awards for their contribution towards Ghana’s economic development.

The President who was the Special Guest of Honour at the 31st and 32nd President’s National Awards for Export Achievement, commended the awardees for their invaluable efforts in building a sustainable economy.

He gave an assurance of his government’s commitment to improving the conditions that directly affect the private sector.

The Exporter of the Year award for both 2021 and 2022 was won by B5 Plus Limited whilst DTRT Apparel Limited, a Free Zones Enterprise secured the Woman Exporter of the Year awards for 2022.

Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr., Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Free Zones Authority, said, the pursuit of excellence in exports went hand in hand with environmental sustainability and ethical business practices.

He said the Authority had begun developing new special economic zones with sustainability as the driving force.

Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), said, “as we bask in the glory of the achievements being honoured, we should collectively reaffirm our commitment to driving sustainable exports and in doing so, fortify the foundations of Ghana’s prosperity.”

Mr K.T Hammond, Minister of Trade and Industry, said the Government was committed to championing export as a channel for economic recovery and growth, adding an enabling environment would be created for businesses to thrive.

The event was attended by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Fawaz Aliu, Deputy Minister of Energy, Herbert Krapa and Reginald Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) amongst other dignitaries.

The Ghana Free Zones Authority in a Statement congratulated all awardees for their sterling performances and immense contributions to the country’s economic development and commended all stakeholders, including sponsors who made the event possible.

Source: GNA