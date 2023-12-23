President urges Parliament, Parliamentary Service to keep expenditures within recommended ceiling 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged Parliament and Parliamentary Service to keep expenditures within the recommended ceilings to contain expenses within the overall fiscal space for 2024.

Parliament’s Special Budget Committee report revealed on Friday.

It said following Section 15A of the Parliamentary Service Act, 1993 (Act 460) (as Amended), the President submitted when he approved and recommended an amount of GH¢1,022,482,803, representing 92 per cent of the request by Parliament for the services of Parliament and the Parliamentary Service for the implementation of programmes and activities for the 2024 financial year.

For the performance of its functions, an amount of GH¢797,850,320 was allocated to the Parliament of Ghana for its programmes and activities in the 2023 financial year.

However, per the report, out of this allocation, the sum of GH¢668,253,470 representing 83.76 per cent of the total allocation had been released as of November 30, 2023.

It said, the unreleased balance therefore stood at GH¢129,596,850 representing 16.24 per cent of the 2023 allocation.

Moving the Motion on the floor for the House to approve the estimates for the year ending December 31 2024, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Chairman of the Special Budget Committee, said the Committee had carefully examined the Programme budget estimates for Parliament and the Parliamentary Service and found the programmes and policies planned for the 2024 financial year to be necessary towards achieving the goals and objectives of the Parliament of Ghana.

“Mr Speaker, the Committee accordingly recommends to the House to adopt this report and approve the GH¢1,022,482,803 for the services of Parliament and the Parliamentary Service for the 2024 financial year,” he said.

Source: GNA