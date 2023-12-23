Court adjourns Cecilia Dapaah case pending FBI investigations

The High Court in Accra hearing the case involving the former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, her husband and the Special Prosecutor has adjourned pending conclusion of investigations into the affairs of Ms Dapaah by the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Ms Dapaah has been under investigation since news broke that she had made a report to the police about her househelps stealing large sums of money from her residence and the matter went to court. The OSP moved in to arrest and investigate her.

The OSP immediately started investigating Ms Dapaah for suspected corruption and corruption related offences. As part of the process, the OSP searched her residence and seized monies found there believing the money is tainted, by invoking its statutory power under section 32(1)(a) of Act 959. The OSP is also seeking a court order to freeze her bank accounts and investments.

On Wednesday October 11, an Accra High Court heard an application by Ms Dapaah to reduce the time for hearing of the motion for confirmation of the seizure and freezing order of her bank accounts and investments earlier than October 18.

Friday December 22, 2023, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) stated that when the case Special Prosecutor V Cecilia Dapaah & Daniel Osei Kuffour (civil case) FT/0074/2023 was called, prosecutors prayed the Court to adjourn the hearing of the freezing of bank accounts and confirmation of seizure of cash from the home of the former minister pending completion and consideration of investigative report from the FBI on aspect of the case. The Court agreed to adjourn the case to January 11, 2024. The Court emphasized that by that date, the OSP should have completed its review of the motion.

The OSP announced sometime in October that the FBI was joining hands with it to investigate the former Minister.

“These investigations primarily focus on examining their assets and financial transactions within the United States of America. This collaborative effort is to ascertain the lawfulness of Ms. Dapaah and her associates’ wealth, both in the context of their funds transitioning from Ghana to the United States and vice versa,” the OSP had said.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi