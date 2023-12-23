Parliamentary staff yet to receive December salaries

Officers of the Parliamentary Service (‘Service’) have been informed that the Service as of Wednesday, 20th December, is yet to receive Notification of Transfer of Salaries for the month of December 2023.

A statement issued by Mr Daniel T. Chirawura, Director of Finance for the Clerk to Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency said consequently, Officers of the Service might not be paid their salaries for the month of December before the Christmas Holidays.

“Given the circumstances, the Service has made the necessary financial arrangements to cushion Officers during the Christmas holidays,” it said.

“The support will be made available to Officers before the House rises on 22nd December 2023. The Service is grateful to Officers for their patience and understanding.”

Source: GNA