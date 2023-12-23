National Sports College to introduce professional diploma courses

The National Sports College will from January 2024 run Professional Diploma courses in Sports Management and Sports Coaching.

This was made known by the leadership of the college at the closing ceremony of the Sports Governance and Leadership course recently held in Kumasi and Tamale for technical men and women in the sports industry.

Mr. Collins Eduafo, acting Head of Technical for the College said, they were on a mission to train as many technical men and women in the sports industry nationwide who would gain insight in the field.

He said as part of preparations to make this effective, NSC had created five zones where the training programmes would be held.

“The training programme for the first zone will be held in Winneba targeting participants from Central, Western and Western North Regions. Zone Two will be held in Kumasi for participants from Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo and the Bono East Regions.

The Tamale edition for the Northern, Savannah, Upper East and West and North East Regions. The next course would be held for the Volta and Oti regions in Ho at a date to be communicated soon,” he said.

The acting Head of Technical announced that resource persons for the course would be Dr. Austin Luguterah, a Sports Management Specialist and a Head of Department for Physical Education and Sports Studies, at the University of Ghana and Professor Daniel Apaak, a Sports Management specialist, and Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast.

