National House of Chiefs demands involvement in fight against illegal mining 

The National House of Chiefs has called on the government to actively involve traditional leaders in the fight against illegal mining activities in the country.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the House, who made the call, said any approach in dealing with the illegal mining menace without the active participation and involvement of traditional rulers, would prove futile.

Addressing members of the House at its end of the year meeting in Kumasi, he said the government should collaborate effectively with chiefs to draw an elaborate plan and provide the needed resources to help address the issue.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi said associated with the illegal mining menace was the phenomena of mining in forest reserves.

He pointed out that the Policy on mining in forest reserves was well intended but the results so far showed that the beneficiaries of the policy had not been sincere enough.

It was, therefore, important for the government to re-examine the policy and take steps to help address the fast depletion of the country’s forest reserves in order not to jeopardize the future of the youth and the next generations.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi said it was also important for the government to collaborate effectively with other international leaders and organizations to address the issue of climate change.

He called on chiefs to actively contribute to the peace building process and ensure that next year’s elections were conducted in a peaceful, free and fair atmosphere.

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, said the Ministry had been able to resolve a good number of chieftaincy disputes in the country.

He said the Chieftaincy Ministry would soon establish a Chieftaincy Management System (CMS), which would facilitate the connection and collaboration among chiefs and preserve the rich Ghanaian culture, among others.

He called on chiefs to release lands for more investments.

Source: GNA