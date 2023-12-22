Government must finalise negotiations on salaries, conditions of service – CLOGSAG 

Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary, Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG), has asked the Government to finalise negotiations on salaries and other conditions of service of Civil and Local Government staff.

“It is time for the Government to finalise negotiations on our salaries and other conditions of service so that our heads can be above water,” he said.

He said this on Thursday during the Thanksgiving Service of the Association in Accra.

Mr Addo said Ghana experienced harsh economic downturn in 2022 with negative impact in 2023 that worsened the plight of workers, hence important for the government to take steps to remedy the situation in 2024.

“We need not emphasise the regular changes in fuel prices that had constantly resulted in high transport fares. The utility bills have similarly been escalating and food prices are on the upward trend, as well as rent charges that are taking up a chunk of our salaries. Thus, our remuneration has been whittled down and we are indeed worse off,” he stated.

He said the neglect of the Civil Service at the Central and Local levels of governance, over the years, had landed Ghana in the economic mess that needed salvaging from the International Monetary Fund.

Mr Addo said the National Executive Committee of CLOGSAG would be convened immediately after the festivities to address the concerns of members.

He reiterated the call to Government to do away with the politicisation of the Civil Service.

“All these years, the negative impact of politicisation of the Services has fallen on deaf ears but CLOGSAG would keep reminding the authorities of the need to do away with politicisation of the services.”

Pastor Bayo, Chaplain of CLOGSAG, in his sermon, encouraged Ghanaians to always acknowledge God’s goodness irrespective of economic situations.

He said thanksgiving was the key to attracting God’s attention for a triumphant entry into the new year.

The Pastor quoted from Psalms 100:3-4, which read, “Know that the LORD is God. It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name.”

Representatives from the Civil service and Local Government service shared goodwill messages and congratulated CLOGSAG leadership for efforts towards improving the conditions of the members.

Source: GNA