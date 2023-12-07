Ghana Armed Forces conducts Terrorism Field Training Exercise in northern Ghana

The Ghana Army, in collaboration with the Navy and Air Force, has started its annual Counter Terrorism Field Training in northern Ghana, dubbed: “Exercise Eagle Claws 2023”.

The exercise was scheduled to take place within the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, North-East and the Savannah regions between Monday, December 4, to Thursday, December 7.

It is on the theme: “Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism for Sustainable Peace and Development”.

A press statement issued by the Office of the Director General of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces, copied to the Ghana News Agency, appealed to the public not to panic but cooperate for a smooth and successful exercise.

It assured the public of the Armed Forces commitment and readiness to execute their mandate to safeguard the safety and peace of the country and her citizens.

Source: GNA