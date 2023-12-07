ECOWAS region poised to reclaim its seat as beacon of democracy – Dr Musah 

The ECOWAS region is poised to reclaim its seat as a beacon of democracy for the rest of the African continent, Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, ECOWAS Commission, has said.

He said from the legislative election in Guinea Bissau where the opposition won majority of the seats to the just concluded historical elections in Liberia where the incumbent lost and conceded defeat to the victorious opposition candidate, the ECOWAS region was poised to reclaim its seat as a beacon of democracy for the rest of the African continent.

He noted that despite the concerns that characterised the presidential elections in Sierra Leone, ECOWAS working with other international and national stakeholders were able to bring the government and opposition parties to sign an accord to address the stalemate that ensued in the aftermath of the June 24, 2023, polls.

“Our recent experience of unconstitutional change of government had informed our quick and proactive concerted response in safeguarding democracy in Sierra Leone,” Dr Musah stated in a speech read on his behalf at the opening of the West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS) 2023 Network Members Annual Convening in Accra.

The two-day meeting on the theme, “Amplifying CSOs’ Response to Democratic Recession in West Africa,” is being attended by participants from across the West Africa sub-region.

Dr Musah said the success gained so far could be consolidated by leveraging strategically the agency of the civil society in managing democratic transition and deter future political uncertainties in the region.

“It is, however, disturbing to note that just a little over a month after such a successful feat, we heard on Sunday morning of an apparent coup attempt in Sierra Leone,” he stated.

“Indeed, some of our sources from within indicate that but for the resolute of the citizenry, particularly the youths, those elements might have succeeded should they have received any form of show of support from the populace.”

He said it was no secret that between 2020 and 2023, the continent of Africa had experienced nine ‘successful’ military coups — of which two were countercoups.

Adding that of the nine successful coups, six of them took place in West Africa, including in Mali (2020, 2021), Guinea (2021), Burkina Faso (January and September 2022) and Niger (July 2023).

He said in addition to these successful coups, there had been other attempted coups within the same time in Niger (March 2021, two days before the inauguration of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum), The Gambia (December 2021), Guinea Bissau (February 2022), and now the apparent one in Sierra Leone.

“This is the present score card of our region, and we are even being mocked at certain international fora where West Africa is now referred to as “the coup region,”” he said.

Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, the Executive Director, Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) in his welcome remarks lauded Liberians for their commitment to a successful election, which was a plus for democracy.

He also lauded outgoing President George Weah of Liberia for his commitment to a peaceful democratic transition.

“I think we should congratulate our brothers and sisters in Liberia for a very peaceful election and President George Weah for his extraordinary reconciliatory and progressive concession speech.”

He expressed his opinion that President Weah’s commitment to free and fair elections and a peaceful democratic transition in Liberia, could earn him a Noble Peace Prize.

Madam Marcella Samba-Sesay, Chairperson, National Election Watch, who delivered the keynote address, said there was the need for Africans to design a strategy for effective partnership with ECOWAS and the African Union to impress on the minds of their collective leadership in their various countries.

She said they must also adhere to the principles of democracy and the various instruments and covenants signed together with the normative frameworks- such a partnership was not only important but sacrosanct.

Mr Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, African Union Commission, speaking online, reiterated the need for Africans to build the peaceful and democratic Africa that they want.

Source: GNA