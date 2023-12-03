Jefferson Sackey, Rashid Bawa and others win in NPP primaries

Jefferson Sackey wins in Ablekuma Central

Jefferson Sackey and Rashid Bawa are among some NPP parliamentary primary contestants who won in their respective constituencies to contest on the party’s ticket in the 2024 general elections.

Jefferson Sackey, a Presidential Staffer, has won the Ablekuma Central New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary.

He polled 539 votes to beat three other contenders – Messrs Collins Amoah, Larry Anyetei Adjei and Ebenezer Nartey.

Mr Nartey, a former Member of Parliament, came third. He polled 441 votes.

Mr Amoah polled 493 votes while Mr Adjei polled 11 votes.

The total number of delegates expected to vote was 1,571. The total vote cast was 1492, total valid votes, 1484 and rejected ballots, eight.

Mr Sackey admitted that the contest was a tough one especially because it included a former Member of Parliament, Mr Ebenezer Nartey.

He thanked the delegates and said he would not renege on his promises and the social contract that he had with them.

He also thanked the President and the Vice President for encouraging him when he shared his vision with them.

The Ablekuma Central seat is currently being occupied by the National Democratic Congress’s Dan Abdul-Latif.

He took the seat from the NPP’s Ebenezer Nartey in the 2020 elections.

Akan Constituency elects Rashid Bawa as parliamentary candidate

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Akan Constituency of the Oti Region have elected Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, as the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 polls.

He garnered 492 votes as against 103 by Tassah Abubakar Safiwu and 17 votes by Alhaji Tanko Issifu Yakubu, to win the primary.

Total valid votes cast was 613 with one rejected ballot.

Alhaji Bawa, also a former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2005-2008, was the Akan NPP candidate in the 2020 election.

He pulled 13,300 votes, representing 40.78 per cent in that poll as against 19,317 votes, representing 59.22 per cent by Mr Yao Gomado, the National Democratic Congress candidate, who turned out victorious.

Saturday’s election was supervised by the Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission, led by Mr Justice Odame-Frempong, while the Ghana Police Service, led by Superintendent Gyan-Mante Frimpong, ensured security.

Nana Ama Dokua wins NPP Okaikoi North parliamentary primary

Mrs Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Agyei, Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency and a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, wins New Patriotic Party (NPP) Okaikoi North Primary.

She polled 341 votes out of the 828 total valid votes cast at the Sunnyside International School Polling Centre in the Constituency.

This was followed by Alberta Afia Asomaniwa Akoto with 228 votes, Fuseini Issah with 114 votes, Stephen Kofi Nyarko Adipa with 105 votes, Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie with 27 votes and Prince Owusu Mensah, six votes.

Mrs Asiamah Agyei expressed appreciation to the delegates and called for unity.

“This is a traditional seat of the NPP which was lost, so I urge all of us to unite and rally behind the Party to win back the Okaikoi North parliamentary seat for NPP,” she added.

In all, 846 delegates were expected to vote at the Centre. Voting started at 0720 hours and ended at exactly 1400 hours.

Premix committee chairman wins KEEA NPP Primary

Mr Dennis Percy Quaicoe, the National Chairman of Premix Fuel Committee has won Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He polled 429 votes to beat Mr Ebenezer Agyemang Kessie who got 274 votes of the 974 total ballots cast.

The third contestant, Mr Samuel Dentu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Association (GEPA) got 268 votes with three rejected ballots.

About 20 delegates did not show up to vote reducing the total expected voters of 994 to 974.

Jubilations and excitement begun immediately after counting and sorting started at the camp of the winner with the assurance of winning easily.

Mr Quaicoo after declaration assured the party of victory in the 2024 general election for Mr Samuel Atta Mills, the current Member of Parliament to gladly hand over to the NPP.

He advised his contenders to come on board to win the seat together as they were one party and one people and urged the delegates underate their opponents.

Michael Yaw Gyato floors four aspirants to win Krachi East NPP primaries

Mr Micheal Yaw Gyato, a former Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation has won the New Patriotic party’s primaries convincingly to lead the constituency in the 2024 election.

The one-term former Member of Parliament, who made a return, polled 294 votes while his closet contender Mr Jacob Nlalil, a businessperson managed 152 of the votes.

Mr Humphrey Ankamah Sarpong gained 142 votes, Mr Timothy Kwasi Koki had 44 votes and Madam Pearl Akua Agyaman had a single vote.

The whole of Dambai township was thrown into ecstatic jubilation, moments after Mr Kafui Klutse, the Electoral Commission Director declared Mr Gyato as Parliamentary Candidate-Elect.

A cross section of the people interviewed by GNA expressed their happiness that Krachi East would experience development again.

Mr Gyato thanked the delegates including opinion leaders, who supported his bid and assured him to snatch the seat from the biggest opposition party (NDC) come December 7, 2024.

He also thanked the four contenders in the race, especially Mr Koki.

He reminded the party supporters that their eyes must be on the ultimate prize, which is to win both political power and the seat come 2024.

Mawuli Ocloo beats MCE in Akatsi South

Mr Ocloo Mawuli Egos, an aspirant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primary election in the Akatsi South Constituency, has overpowered Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe in the just-ended polls.

Mr Ocloo polled 449 votes to beat Mr Nyahe who gathered only 184 with six rejected ballots.

Mrs Akorfa Buabasa, the Akatsi South Municipal Electoral Officer declaring the results, said there were a total of 713 delegates expected to vote.

The result confirmed 633 valid votes cast out of the total of 639 total votes registered representing 70.27 and 28.79 per cent respectively, she said.

Mr Ocloo, the 46-year-old Constituency Secretary of the Party, in an interview, said his desire to contest in the Parliamentary primary was to inject his energy and experience into the parliamentary front of the party towards what he called ‘pulling together, winning together.’

He explained that he had dedicated the past years of his life serving the party in different capacities such as Constituency Secretary, as well as consolidating the Party’s base in making it stronger for any contest against its major opponent, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Ocloo, who is also the current Akatsi South Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, indicated that he would present a more vibrant youth front where both the young and elderly, would be given the needed space to fight a common agenda under his watch.

“It is time to prove to the people of Ghana that Akatsi South will be made for the NPP unlike in the olden days when only one party was popular,” he added.

He, therefore, called on his supporters and other contenders to embrace decency in their political utterances since the exercise would be an internal race.

Mr Ocloo would join Lawyer Bernard Ahiafor, the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament for the area in the 2024 general elections.

He was led by Mr Philip Bokorga, the Volta Regional Deputy Youth Organiser of NPP to swear the Oath of Office.

Cape Coast Mayor elected Cape Coast South NPP Parliamentary Candidate

Mr Ernest Arthur, the Mayor of Cape Coast, has been elected to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 Parliamentary elections in Cape Coast South.

He garnered 290 votes in the closely contested polls on Saturday, to beat Theodora Sarah Afful, the Central Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency, and Mr James Brew-Wartemberg, who polled 279 and nine votes respectively.

This means the Mayor will battle it out with the three-term Member of Parliament, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The election recorded 579 votes out of which one was rejected.

There was spontaneous jubilation from supporters of the Mayor from outside of the Adisadel College Park, where the polls were held even before counting ended.

The exercise was generally peaceful under heavy security presence.

Mr Arthur, after his election, called for unity and peace among all supporters to enable the party to capture the seat in 2024.

He said the results which was almost a split between Madam Afful and himself, was a clear indication of some division among the supporters and pledged to bring them together.

He urged his supporters to be calm and moderate in their jubilation to ensure unity ahead of the major contest next year.

Madam Afful, despite losing the contest, said she was impressed with her performance, indicating that she was not disappointed.

She commended the delegates for their support and rallied all supporters of the various candidates to work together to win the seat.

“After every contest, there is a compromise. So, I will speak to my followers and together, we will work for the betterment of the party,” she pledged.

Madam Caroline Ewusi, the Cape Coast South Chairperson of the NPP, invited all party supporters to work collaboratively towards success in the Election 2024.

She was hopeful the NPP would emerge victorious at the end of the parliamentary polls in 2024, which should be issue-based to showcase the Party’s performances within the period of its administration.

Hajia Humu represents Wa Central Constituency NPP in 2024

Hajia Humu Awudu has beaten Alhaji Isshaku Tahiru Moomin, the Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to represent the Wa Central Constituency in the 2024 general election.

Out of a total of 1,025 valid votes cast, Hajia Awudu garnered 567 votes, Alhaji Moomin had 441 votes while Mr Abdul-Nayar Issahaku, the third candidate and new entrant managed 17 votes with one rejected ballot.

The Wa Municipal Electoral Commission (EC) supervised the election held at the Wa Technical Institute with the presence of security personnel from the Ghana Police Service to ensure sanity throughout the exercise.

Mr Adams Isshaku Thirdman, the returning officer at the centre announced the results and declared Hajia Humu Awudu as the winner of the contest.

This is the second time Hajia Awudu had beaten Alhaji Moomin in the primaries after she beat him with a vote margin of 42 in the 2020 primaries.

In a message shortly after the declaration, Hajia Awudu thanked the delegates for reposing their confidence in her again.

She also thanked her supporters and members of the party for believing in her and rallying behind her throughout the campaign and said, “The win is not my victory; it is a victory for the party.”

“Insha Alla, I know God is going to do it for us, we are poised this time to save Wa Central and we are going to do that,” Hajia Awudu said.

Mr Abdul-Nayar Issahaku, one of the contenders, commended Hajia Awudu for winning the elections and pledged his support for her in her bid to represent the Wa Central Constituency in Parliament in 2025.

“This is democracy, and the majority has spoken, the minority should support her. The important thing for us is to win the seat in 2024”, Mr Issahaku indicated.

Mr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere, the Upper West Regional Chairman of the NPP, entreated the members of the party in the region to reunite after the exercise to forge ahead for victory for the party in 2024.

In the Wa West Constituency, Mr James Saatri Kpir-Faatey won the contest; Hajia Aisha Salifu, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zongo Development Fund (General Service), won in the Jirapa Constituency; Mr Nadi Imoro Sanda, the District Chief Executive for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa won in that Constituency.

The rest were: Lawra Constituency, Mr Jacob Dery, the Lawra MCE, Wa East Constituency, Dr Ewura S. K. Mahama, the Wa East DCE, and Sissala West Constituency, Mr Salifu Naliwie Baluwie won in that constituency.

PRO of the NHIA wins Adaklu Constituency NPP Parliamentary Primary

Mr Bright Nyatsikor, the Volta and Oti Public Relations Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, has been declared winner of the Adaklu Constituency New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Primary in the Volta Region.

He pulled 116 votes, followed closely by Madam Juliana Kpedekpo, Adaklu District Chief Executive, who polled 114 votes, while Mawunyo Aklamanu, had 19 votes.

There were 253 names in the register out of which 250 voted, with three absentees and one rejected ballot.

The election was orderly and peaceful, and supervised by the Adaklu District Office of the Electoral Commission.

Regional Secretary elected parliamentary candidate for Bolgatanga Central

Mr Elvis Figo Awonekai, the Upper East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party has been elected parliamentary candidate for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency.

He polled 618 votes of the 754 ballots to beat two other contestants, Mr Rawfield Abelio and Mr Rashid Agana Bawa who both secured 82 and 53, respectively.

Mr Awonekai, who is also the former Deputy Regional Secretary of the party would look to wrestle power from the current Member of Parliament and the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate, Isaac Adongo in the 2024 general election.

In his victory speech, Mr Awonekai expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence bestowed on him to lead the party in the Constituency and urged unity to take power from the NDC.

He said the current MP had done little to merit a return to Parliament in the next election and expressed the confidence of beating him in 2024.

He said the current MP was only interested in criticising the government particularly the President and his Vice without raising any issues that concerned the welfare of the people in the Constituency.

“In 2024, we are taking the fight straight to him and I’m confident that I would beat him, if someone had contested him in their primaries, Isaac Adongo would have lost, so he will not have it easy in Bolgatanga Central,” he said.

The Regional Secretary noted that he was always in touch with the constituents, and they had been complaining of lack of jobs especially for the youth and assured that he would work to reduce the employment rate in the area when elected to Parliament in 2024.

“If you put your ears on the ground, you will realise that I have given several jobs from many departments to a lot of people through my lobbying powers and this is the time we have to take him out,” he added.

Source: GNA