Ghana Red Cross secures funds for relief items for flood victims

The Ghana Red Cross Society has secured funds for the procurement of essential foods and non-food items for flood victims in the Savanna and Volta Regions.

The International Federation of Red Cross, and Red Crescent (IFRC) through the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) has provided relief support of CHF462, 699.00 to the Society.

Rotary International District 9104 has also provided GH¢100,000.00 to the Society to procure and distribute some items to 12,000 flood affected families in the Savanna and Volta Regions.

The items include 1050 hygiene kits (which includes bathing soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes, among others for household personal hygiene) for 2,000 families.

It also includes the provision of dignity kits to 350 of the targeted females for three months and procurement of jerry cans for the affected families to enable them store clean water for cooking and drinking.

Again, a total of 4,000 jerry cans and 180,000 tablets of aqua tabs will be procured and distributed.

Mr Kwame Gyimah-Akwafo, President of Ghana Red Cross Society, speaking at a press conference in Accra, said his outfit was actively coordinating with Local Authorities, National Disaster Management Agencies, non-governmental organisations, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure a cohesive and effective response.

He said a total of 110 volunteers would be deployed to support the communities to carry out clean up campaigns, adding that “the aim is to clear the debris in areas where the flood water will be subsiding”.

Mr Gyimah-Akwafo noted that families residing at North and South Tongu and Buipe had suffered substantial losses, ranging from partial to destruction of their dwellings and livelihoods such as businesses and investment hence the need for the intervention.

He said the Society would conduct hygiene and sanitation campaigns twice a month for three months to clear the waste and remove all signs of traumatic events, adding that the activity would go with health promotion with emphasis on awareness against cholera and malaria.

Source: GNA