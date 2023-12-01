Sports betting company betPawa says it’s committed to improving football standards in Ghana

The title sponsor of the Ghana Premier League, betPawa has stated their commitment to help develop and improve football standards in the country.

This commitment comes after betPawa announced the increase in Locker Room Bonus from GH¢150 last season to GH¢400 per match.

This 167% increase means players would be giving cash payments for every match their team wins in the ongoing league.

A press statement from betPawa said, “betPawa and Ghana Football Association agreed to shift our partnership focus to direct benefits to players which entails an increase in our Locker Room Bonus by 167%.

“Per our new partnership, we will be revising the betPawa Locker Room Bonus payment to players from GH¢150 to GH¢400 for every match their team wins. Under the current arrangement, we will also complete the first phase of the betPawa park.

“We want to assure the sporting community that betPawa and GFA will continue to work together to develop and improve football standards in the country. We thank the GFA for their continued partnership with us as we proceed to roll out a higher Locker Room Bonus for our footballers.”

Source: GNA