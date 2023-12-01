EU committed to sustainable development of Ghana’s cities – Razaaly 

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Irchad Razaaly, has reaffirmed the Union’s commitment to assisting Ghana’s cities in their journey toward sustainable development.

Mr Razaaly stated this during a joint meeting with four mayors in preparation for Ghana’s participation in the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

The mayors included those of Accra, Tema, Sekondi-Takoradi, Ningo-Prampram, and Awutu Senya East.

“Today’s roundtable is a testament to our collective resolve in tackling climate challenges head-on. It is crucial that these local insights and experiences from Ghana were brought forth at the upcoming COP28 to ensure global climate strategies resonate with local realities,” he stated.

Mr Razaaly, highlighting the significance of the gathering, stated that 70 per cent of the emissions that cause climate change occur in cities and municipalities, and that “all municipalities in the world share the same concern.”

He noted that the meeting provided an opportunity to exchange notes and better prepare Accra’s Mayor, who is representing all West African cities at COP28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The meeting also examined what the EU was presently doing jointly with Ghana to effectively address the issue of climate change adaptation.

He stated that the EU and its Member States were the leaders in climate financing, spending 40 billion Euros globally to meet adaptation and mitigation activities.

The EU, according to the Ambassador, aspires to cut its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030 and has asked the world’s largest economies to join the effort.

The roundtable was as part of the EU Climate Diplomacy Week, aimed at addressing the pressing issue of climate Change challenges amid rising urbanization and population growth.

The European Union Climate Change Diplomacy Week is part of the EU and its Member States’ annual global drive to strengthen cooperation on climate change and inspire genuine action.

The 2023 COP28, which will be held from November 30 to December 12, at the Expo City, Dubai, is aimed at promoting the use of carbon pricing as a cost-effective tool to reduce emissions and raise revenue to finance the green transition.

It would also urge governments to move forward with the implementation of loss and damage financing mechanisms, including the establishment of a fund.

Ms Elizabeth Sackey, the Mayor of Accra said, “this roundtable has been a powerful platform for us to unite our voices and concerns.”

“As we approach COP28, it is clear that the challenges we face in Accra are shared by many, and together, we can advocate for meaningful global action and support” she said.

Other participants at the roundtable included Ms Anita Love Obo Amissah, Municipal Chief Executive of Awutu-Senya East Municipality, Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Mayor of Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Mr Innocent Haligah, Metropolitan Coordinating Director, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly and Mr Al-Latiff Tetteh Amanor, District Chief Executive of Ningo-Prampram District Assembly.

The mayors are members of the Covenant of Mayors in Sub-Saharan Africa (CoM SSA) initiative, which recognises the urgency and importance of collaborating to find sustainable solutions.

The mayors intend to implement comprehensive strategies to combat climate change at the local level.

These includes a focus on sustainable urban planning, green infrastructure development, energy efficiency, waste management, and adopting climate-smart technologies.

CoM SSA is the regional chapter of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (GCoM), the largest global initiative of cities addressing climate and energy challenges. This bottom-up initiative encourages cities to voluntarily set and achieve ambitious yet realistic climate and energy targets.

Source: GNA