Health Accounting Staff demands for urgent steps to address salary disparities  

Members of the Health Accounting Staff Association of Ghana (HASAG), are demanding urgent steps from relevant authorities to address the wide gap between them and their counterparts in other sectors in terms of remuneration.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Dennis Amoah, National President of the Association who made the call, said the gap between them and their counterparts in institutions such as the Ghana Revenue Authority, Controller and Accountant General Department and Audit Service was worrying.

“We call on all the authorities concerned to, as a matter of urgency, take a look at this problem and address it for the benefit of our members,” he demanded at the 17th Annual General Congress of the association held in Kumasi.

Delegates from all the 16 regions attended the congress which was on theme, “Enhancing Resource Mobilisation and Financial Accountability in the Health Sector Amidst Current Economic Challenges.”

The National President said many of their members who were deputy chief accountants had not been promoted for over five years due to policy issues and called for the anomaly to be addressed forthwith.

He said many had gone on retirement without progressing to the chief accountant grade for no justifiable reason.

The association, he said, would soon initiate steps to negotiate for better conditions of service for members with Gamey and Gamey Group leading the negotiation process.

He hinted that efforts were also underway to acquire lands in all regions for future projects and the acquisition of an official vehicle to enhance the association’s operations, he hinted.

As part of efforts to support members in times of need, he announced a fund would be set up to help members with critical conditions and increase welfare packages for retirees and bereaved members.

Dr. Anthony Adofo Ofosu, the Deputy Director General of Ghana Health Service, said proper accounting for financial resources opened the avenue for more donor funds to support service delivery.

“I therefore wish to encourage all of us finance and internal audit professionals gathered here today to play our roles well in achieving this core mandate,” he urged them.

The Deputy Director General said the management of the Service was working closely with relevant stakeholders to secure financial clearance for finance and internal audit staff who had been working for many years without mechanis/ADation.

This, he said, would enable segregation of duties and thereby strengthen the internal controls and ensure greater accountability and transparency.

Mr. Francis Kofi Nunoo, Financial Controller, Ministry of Health, said accountants were expected to play a vital role in implementing health financing reforms amidst Ghana’s economic challenges.

He entreated the leadership of the association to keep members in check to ensure they upheld the highest level of integrity and professionalism at work.

He further urged members of the association to embrace and accept electronic means of executing their activities, assuring that the Ministry would continue to build the capacity of accountants.

Source: GNA