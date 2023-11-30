GMA elects new national executives 

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has elected new National Executive Committee (NEC) members to steer the affairs of the Association for the next two years.

The Association, in a statement issued and signed by its General Secretary, Dr Richard Selormey and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the new members were elected at the close of the Association’s 65th Annual General Meeting held at Takoradi on November 11, 2023.

The statement said Dr Frank Serebour, a Paediatrician Specialist and Medical Superintendent at the Bekwai Municipal Hospital, in the Ashanti Region, was elected President.

It said Prof. Dr Ernest Yorke, a Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and a Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana Medical School, was elected Vice President.

Dr Richard Selormey, Specialist Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital, Hwidiem Brong Ahafo, was elected as the General Secretary.

Dr. Selorm Kutsoati, a Public Health Physician Specialist, Municipal Director of Health Services, Ga East Municipality, Greater Accra, is now the Assistant General Secretary.

Dr Elizabeth Esi Crentsil, Senior Specialist, Obstetrician Gynecologist, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi, is the new Treasurer of the Association.

The statement said Dr Dan Anane-Frimpong, Specialist Paediatrician, Essikado Hospital, Western Region and Dr. Gladys Naa Lomole Lomotey Paediatrician, Department of Child Health, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, were elected as the new National Executive Members.

Source: GNA