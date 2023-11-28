Presbyterian Church of Ghana holds Valedictory Service for outgoing Moderator

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has held a Valedictory and Thanksgiving Service for the Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the outgoing Moderator of the General Assembly, at the PCG Victory Congregation, Fafraha near Adenta in Accra.

It was graced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and the Finance, Road, and National Security ministers, the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, and chiefs among many dignitaries.

Rt. Rev. Prof. Mante took office as the Moderator on December 1, 2018, after serving as the President of the Trinity Theological Seminary.

President Akufo-Addo eulogised the Moderator for his contribution to the development of the country and called on the Church to continuously pray for the leadership and the Government to carry out its mandate, successfully.

Touching on his achievement, Prof Mante said with the introduction of ‘Vision 1.5’, the church had increased its membership to about 1.4 million.

He said 285 pavilions were constructed across the country to provide a welcoming environment for collective worship and the expansion of the church’s influence.

A suitable manse was constructed for the Moderator of the General Assembly while he introduced responsible and sustainable environmental practices among the various congregations of the Church.

Rt Rev. Prof. Mante led the church to provide support for PCG’s minsters serving in deprived and economically challenged communities.

He said the Presby Church had provided enormous support to the education sector of the country, currently boasting of 2,500 basic schools, 36 senior high schools, and seven tertiary institutions.

He commended all and sundry for their support and encouraged Christians not to lose touch with God’s divine presence.

He urged them to take corporate worship and their personal relationship with God seriously, since that was the only way, they would move to higher ground.

