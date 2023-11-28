Majority, Minority caucuses to engage over L.I. on importation – Annoh-Dompreh

Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, says the Majority Caucus in Parliament will engage with the Minority on Monday over the Legislative Instrument (L.I.) intending to restrict the importation of some selected strategic products to the country.

He explained that the engagement would sanitise the Import and Export Regulations 2023 before it was laid before the House.

The L.I., when passed, would restrict the importation of some commodities such as rice, tripe (intestines or locally called ‘Yemuadie’), poultry and sugar.

Attempts by Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry, to lay the L.I. before Parliament on two occasions had proven futile due to the Minority’s opposition.

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps, Mr Annoh-Dompreh, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, said he was hopeful of a consensus-building to have the instrument presented.

“Starting from Monday, I will personally get involved. It has been limited to subsidiary legislation and other constitutional bodies. We will also get involved and ensure that we sanitise it.”

“Because we are not doing this with mischief, and because nobody has absolute control over what is good and what is not good… more than 90 per cent of all the amendments proposed came from our side, specifically the Majority Leader.”

“So if it’s the case that we are engaging in abetment of crime and, therefore, on the quiet we are supporting Minister K.T Hammond to do the wrong thing, why would we come out and publicly make amendments?”

Source: GNA