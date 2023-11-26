Sierra Leone declares nationwide curfew after suspected coup attempt

Following an attack on a military barracks in the Sierra Leonean capital, Freetown, the government has announced a nationwide curfew.

Some unidentified men attempted to break into an armoury, a statement from the government has said. While the full details of the incident and information about the suspects are not yet known and the reasons for the attempt still unclear, it’s suspected the action could be to attempt a coup in that country.

But the government statement says its forces were in control of the situation.

“In the early hours of Sunday, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armoury at the Wilberforce barracks. They have been rebuffed,” Chernor Bah, the Minister of Information said in the statement.

The government further assured its citizens that the government and its state security forces are in control.

“To enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew is declared with immediate effect across the country. We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors.

Please follow the official Ministry of Information and Civic Education channels and our official handles for accurate information and updates on the situation,” the statement said.

Incumbent President Julius Maada Bio won a second term in June 2023.