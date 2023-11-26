Former Kotoko captain Ernest Papa Arko dies 

Kumasi Asante Kotoko legend Ernest Papa Arko has died.

The highly revered striker passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023, after a short illness.

The legendary Ghanaian footballer played for Kotoko in the late 1970s and early 1980s, where he contributed to the club’s success.

He captained the team in 1980 as they went to the finals of the 1982 African Cup of Champions Clubs competition, where they lost to Egyptian side Al Ahly SC.

Papa Arko also featured for the Black Stars in the 1980 and 1984 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments that were held in Nigeria and Ivory Coast, respectively.

The Porcupine Warriors family has been hit with sad news in the past month following the deaths of three stars, namely Joe Debrah and Robert Eshun.

Source: GNA