District managers and staff of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) have been tasked to work hard to meet the 20 million clients target by the end of December 2023.

Dr Mrs Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, NHIA said as part of increasing membership drive, the authority would be coming up with the “Ask My NHIS” Application which would be easily downloaded by the public.

Dr Mrs Baiden said this at the NHIA-Greater Regional Blood donation exercise at Dome in Accra.

The NHIA embarked on blood donation exercise nationwide as part of the NHIA social corporate responsibility under the theme: “2D Blood Donation Exercise, 20 years of Care, One Pint at a time, Donate for Life.”

The blood donation formed part of the NHIA ‘s 20 years anniversary. Scores of residents also joined the exercise.

During blood donation exercise, various medical tests including sugar level and malaria tests were checked. Medical officers and Dieticians were on hand to refer people for further medical treatment.

Dr Mrs Baiden said the NHIA was paying service providers more promptly and in a transparent manner through constant engagement every month with its stakeholders.

According to Dr Mrs Baiden, one of the NHIA’s priorities was to ensure the National Health Insurance Scheme became one of the best insurance schemes in West Africa.

She appealed to people to donate blood periodically to save lives including pregnant women, patients on dailies, children who are anaemic.

She said the NHIA was now going beyond money collection and payment of claims to saving lives through blood donation.

“Note that you can donate every four months and you should know that when you donate you also get the blood card which entitles you to get blood anytime you need it.

If you frequently donate, it also gives you the opportunity to ask for blood for your family members.”

Mr Felix Tetteh, Blood Donor Recruiter, National Blood Service Ghana also recounted to the need for people to donate blood to save lives.

Mr Tetteh said donating bold improved one’s lives, improved blood circulation and it also gives the body the opportunity to produce new cells.

According to him blood was also in shortage because the demand for blood was more than its supply.

Dr Obed Boamah, a Medical Doctor at the Community Hospital, Ashongman Estates said during the medical screening, they identified individuals with high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels.

According to Dr Boamah, most of these people were not aware of their conditions, adding some of them were given the necessary advice and referred for emergency care.

He advised adults to go for periodic medical checkups and take advantage of medical screening opportunities to check up their health.

“Adults should eat a healthy diet, maintain a healthy weight and get some regular exercises and adequate sleep or rest,” he added.

Source: GNA