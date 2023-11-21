CLOGSAG raises concerns about appointment of “party boys” in public offices

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has reiterated its call on government desist from appointing “political party boys and girls” as personal assistants in public offices.

The Association said such appointments impeded the work of civil servants.

This is contained in a press release from CLOGSAG signed by Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, its Executive Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement follows calls from Dr Kwabena Donkor, Member of Parliament for Pru East, for staff of the Ministry of Finance to be reprimanded for cheering the Minister after the presentation of the 2024 Budget Statement.

CLOGSAG said since 2017 it had issued series of press releases and wrote officially to the presidency against those appointments and that civil servants could not be blamed for the behaviour of party activists seeking political favours.

“In this murky environment, no attempt should be made to sacrifice ordinary civil servants,” it said, urging Dr Kwabena Donkor to call for violations at the Ministry to be addressed instead of calling out “innocent” civil servants.

Source: GNA