National Insurance Commission arrests unlicensed tricycle owners  

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has impounded some tricycles operating in the Sissala East Municipality without insurance cover.

Mr Frederick Boakye Yiadom, the Upper West Regional Manager of the NIC, who led the operation, admonished motor tricycle owners to ensure their motors were duly registered by Insurance Companies.

Mr Frederick Boakye Yiadom, speaking to the GNA in Tumu after a crackdown on unlicensed motor users in the Municipality, said the purpose of the visit was to ensure laws on Insurance industry complied with.

The other reason for the operation, according to him, was to sensitize the public about the activities of the Commission, which has the mandate to oversee the work of the Insurance companies, give directives, and protect the interest of people who have policies with the Insurance Companies and ensure fairness with the public.

Mr Yiadom said the action resulted in over 40 motorcycles and tricycles without insurance cover being impounded and brought to the Tumu Police Station.

He said, “Those we arrested were made to buy insurance from some of the Insurance Companies whilst those that could not were given some weeks to prepare and get insured before the next operation.”

He explained that any mechanically propelled vehicle that used the road must have insurance so that motorists, drivers and passengers without insurance did not become a danger to society whilst society is also protected from needless acts from accidents.

He said there were about 11 non-life insurance and 10 life insurance agents with a presence in the Upper West region.

He advised owners of vehicles to take steps to insure their vehicles to help them in times of accident as it would take some of the cost in case of injury resulting from the accident.

He explained further that having motor insurance was a way of protecting citizens, using the roads from accidents and their attendant consequences.

Source: GNA