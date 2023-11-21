More females graduate from KNUST College of Health Sciences  

The College of Health Sciences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is experiencing increasing enrolment and graduation of more female healthcare practitioners at the college.

The college for instance, presented a total of 790 females for graduation at the 2022/2023 academic year.

The number represents 53.4 per cent of the total of 1,479 graduates from the College, who have completed and certified the six-, four- or three-year programmes of study.

The increasing number of female graduates at the college, according to Professor Christian Agyare, the Provost, “may continue for a while, considering the admission statistics.”

Giving a breakdown of the graduating class at the 57th congregation of KNUST at the weekend, he said there were 368 Doctor of Pharmacy students, 211 Medicine (Bachelor of Medicine and of surgery), 35 Dental Students and 24 Veterinary Medicine students.

He commended the students for their resoluteness in pursuing such innovative and human sustenance courses for these number of years.

Others also graduated in the four-year general nursing, midwifery, medical laboratory technology, imaging sonography, and radiology.

Prof. Agyare noted that the College’s mandate to train health professionals and researchers for Ghana and the world at large, had continued to yield positive results in the areas for grants and further research.

The Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research into Tropical Medicine (KCCR), he said continued to play a leading role in health research in the country by working assiduously to excel in its mandate of hosting and addressing scientific topics of national interest and of regional and global importance.

He said Faculty members at the College continued to attract grants to undertake various research activities, adding that, the year under review alone, it attracted a total research grant of $3.6 million.

The College currently has over 40 ongoing grants projects, which was the highest in KNUST, with different faculty members serving as principal investigators.

Prof. Agyare said, “it was not surprising that the College was adjudged the best research College at the 2023 KNUST Research Excellence Awards.”

Dr. Darius Osei, immediate past Chief Executive, University of Ghana Medical Center, advised young doctors to be selfless and collaborate to work with other members of the hospital as a team.

He urged them to learn continuously and abreast themselves of medical advancement.

Source: GNA