Travel and tour agent arrested over alleged GH¢40,000 visa fraud  

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a travel and tour agent for failing to appear before it over a charge of fraud.

Alifa Adams is alleged to have collected GH¢40,000 under the pretext of securing four Australian visas for four persons but failed to do so.

When the matter was called, Adams was absent.

The defence counsel told the court that Adams had travelled to South Africa.

The prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Maxwell Oppong, told the court Adams had been spotted at East Legon, and asked the court for a bench warrant to effect his arrest.

The court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful granted the request and issued the bench warrant.

The case of prosecution is that the complainant, Peter Nkweke, is a media personality residing at Pantang, Accra, while Adam resides at Teshie Bush Road.

In March 2023, Nkweke met Adams through one Michael Asante who worked at Central Immigration Grace Consult.

The prosecution said Adams introduced himself to Nkweke as the owner of Central Immigration Grace Consult and that if he paid the sum of GH¢40,000, he could secure Australian Visas for four people.

Based on that, Nkweke paid the money to Adams on May 9, 2023.

The prosecution said Adams failed to secure the visas after collecting the money from Nkweke.

A report was made to the Police and Adams was arrested.

During interrogation, the prosecutor said Adams admitted collecting GH¢40,000 from Nkweke and said that he used the money to process the visas.

The prosecutor said Adams, however, failed to show proof of money spent on the visas.

Source: GNA