Rejoinder: Aggrieved employees of Adamus Resources Limited give ultimatum to management to pay benefits, others 

Our attention has been drawn to a news article published by GNA News Agency with the headline “AGGRIEVED EMPLOYEES OF ADAMUS RESOURCES LIMITED GIVE ULTIMATUM TO MANAGEMENT TO PAY BENEFITS, OTHERS,” published on Monday, November 6, 2023, and repeated on November 7, 2023, on the above subject.

The writer proceeded with the publication even though he was informed by the Group HR & Administration Manager, Alex Obu-Simpson, during a phone conversation that the complainant by the name of Desmond Hagan is fictitious and was not an employee of the company.

The reporter for GNA was told that there was also no group such as “Aggrieved Employees of ARL” in the company. The writer was duly informed that there are two (2) employee unions: the Senior Staff Association and the Junior Staff Union, all of the General Manufacturing and Metal Workers’ Union, for which management is committed to engaging at all times to discuss and resolve employee-related issues but the writer nevertheless went ahead and published the article.

We would like to clarify and state that the published information by GNA is not only untrue but also deliberately intended to harm the reputation of our company and disrupt its normal operations. The information is completely unfounded and should not be taken seriously, as it lacks any credibility.

In another story published on the GhExtratives a similar false publication was made about the workers of Adamus proceeding on a demonstration, which is clearly false. Even the person in the photo used for the story are in no way linked to Adamus.

To state the facts, the company recently received an anonymous email that was not sent by any of our employees. Since the letter was unsigned and had no names, we could not trace it back to any known person. Therefore, we could not verify the authenticity of the letter, and the person who sent it does not represent any of our employees’ interests. Our employees are represented by credible and registered trade unions, as stated above, and any concerns or complaints would have been addressed through the proper channels.

It is important to note again that the concerns highlighted in the letter are unfounded and overstated, intended to create trouble and tarnish the company’s reputation by downplaying the numerous positive social initiatives the organisation is undertaking as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Let it be put on record that Adamus Resources values the well-being of its employees above everything else. We maintain a positive and cordial relationship with our workers and their representative unions. Also, we are committed to fulfilling our corporate social responsibility and contributing to the development of our nation.

Management, therefore, entreats employees, stakeholders, and the general public to ignore the said article and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

Signed Group

CEO