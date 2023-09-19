Safina Diamond makes first appearance in murder case at High Court

Safina Mohammed Adizatu, a student who allegedly murdered her Canadian boyfriend at Ashalley Botwe in July 2022, has made her maiden appearance before an Accra High Court.

In August 2023, an Adentan District Court committed her to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of Frank Kofi Osei, a Ghanaian resident in Canada.

Frank was gruesomely murdered when he visited Safina at Ashalley Botwe School Junction in Accra.

In a virtual session, the court admitted Safina aka Safina Diamond to her earlier bail of GH¢500,000.

She was also ordered by the court presided over by Mrs Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nyanzuh to report to the Police (Homicide Unit) of the Ghana Police Service headquarters every two weeks.

The vacation Judge adjourned the matter to October 13, 2023.

At the next adjourned date, the substantive judge is expected to take Safina’s plea and empanel the jury for the trial to start.

Meanwhile, Safina declared her innocence in respect of the murder charge preferred against her by the police at the district court.

The state is expected to present nine witnesses, including Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, who was arrested as an accomplice but was later released on the recommendation of the Attorney General.

The case of the prosecution is that on Sunday, July 24, 2022, Osei who was on vacation in Ghana, visited Safina, at Ashaley Botwe School Junction and decided to spend the night with her.

It said that at night, Safina, Arku and other accomplices yet to be arrested, allegedly stabbed Osei with a knife and strangled him.

According to the prosecution, Safina and her accomplices allegedly cleaned Osei’s blood from the floor while the body was in the room for 24 hours.

The prosecution said Osei’s body was carried from the first floor of the storey building down the staircase and dumped at the gate of the house where the deceased had parked his Toyota Tundra.

Safina allegedly called the police, claiming that her boyfriend, who visited her, had died in her room.

When the police got there, they found Osei’s body at the gate of Safina’s house and had her arrested.

Source: GNA