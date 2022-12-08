Let’s listen, correct whatever omissions to break the eight – Minister tells NPP faithful

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has appealed to members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to listen and correct whatever omissions where necessary to break the nation’s eight-year governance cycle.

She expressed optimism about the possibility of the Party retaining power if issues of public concern were seriously considered, addressed and factored into the governance process.

The Regional Minister said the Party would be victorious in the Election 2024 if members and supporters remained united and focused on effective campaigning.

Madam Owusu-Banahene made the appeal when she was giving an address at the electoral victory thanksgiving service held for Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim, National Chairman, New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Wesley Methodist Church, Wamfie in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region.

The service was attended by some high profile members of the NPP and some traditional rulers including Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area and President of Bono Regional House of Chiefs, relatives of Mr Ntim and the general public.

Madam Owusu-Banahene noted the region was well-endowed with natural resources but lacked factories to process the raw materials to get value-added products for both local consumption and export to facilitate job-creation for wealth-creation to enhance livelihoods of the people

She, therefore, promised to work in collaboration with Osagyefo Agyemang-Badu II and other relevant stakeholders to revamp the poultry industry in the Dormaa enclave as a means of promoting local industries to contribute to the region’s sustainable economic growth.

Madam Owusu-Banahene appealed to traditional rulers to use their authorities to influence change in a positive way to prevent lawlessness and chaotic situations to maintain law and order in their communities and jurisdiction for peace, a key factor for socio-economic progress.

Source: GNA