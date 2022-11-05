Ghana government budgets $14.1m for World Cup participation 

As the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup draws closer, government has budgeted an approximate of $14.1 million for Ghana’s participation.

The quadrennial tourney is billed for November 20-18 December in Doha, Qatar.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif in Parliament on Friday, disclosed that the estimated budget would cater for players’ appearance fee, per diems, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality.

He explained that the $14.1 million would cover Ghana’s expenditure to the semi-finals stage of the tournament, where $8,166,200 would be used for the group stage, $8,792,600 for the round of 16 and $9,512,200 million for the last eight stage.

In his address, Mr. Ussif said the benefits Ghana would derive from participating in the biggest global showpiece was enormous as compared to Ghana’s expenditure.

He said, the tourism and investment opportunities that Ghana could accrue from taking part in the FIFA World Cup cannot be overlooked. “Ghana’s appearance and performance in Qatar would publicize, advertise and showcase the Ghanaian culture and other opportunities for foreign direct investment and tourism”.

Ghana received $15 million from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after qualifying for the Mundial to augment the team’s preparation towards the tournament.

FIFA would pay $9 million if Ghana qualifies from the group stage, $13 million after progressing to the knockout stage, $17 million for qualifying to the quarterfinal stage and a whooping $42 million if Ghana becomes the first African country to book a semi-final berth.

Ghana is paired in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

