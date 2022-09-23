LEAP to commence nationwide payment of cash grants from September 26 to 30

The Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme, will commence nationwide payment of social cash grants for the 77th and 78th cycles to beneficiary households.

It said 344,389 households, constituting over 1.5 million individuals, would be paid the LEAP social cash grant through E-zwich.

A statement signed by Dr Myles Ongoh, Head of LEAP Programme, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said given the joint payment of the 77th and 78th cycles, all beneficiary households would receive double the regular bi-monthly cash grant.

“One eligible member household will receive double GH¢64.00, two eligible members will receive double GH¢76.00, then three eligible members will receive double GH¢88.00. Finally, a household with four and more eligible members will receive double GH¢106,” it said.

The statement said the beneficiary households were not paid same amount of money but was determined by the number of its eligible members.

The category of persons, it said, which made a household eligible were orphan and vulnerable children (OVC), the elderly, 65 years and above without support, persons with severe disabilities who cannot work.

The rest are very poor pregnant women and mothers with infants under one year.

“We acknowledge the contribution of our Development Partners and the staff of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development and all community volunteers towards the implementation of the Programme in all the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies,” it stated.

LEAP is a social cash transfer Programme for the poorest households in Ghana with the goal of reducing poverty by smoothening consumption and promoting human capital development.

The Programme is under the Gender Ministry.

Source: GNA