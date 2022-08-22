Ghana Link to improve ICUMS processes

Ghana Link Network Services Limited, operators of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), has stated that it is committed to improving the processes of the System after winning five awards at the Fifth Ghana Shippers Awards ceremony.

Mr Raymond Amaglo, the Director of Operations at Ghana Link, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, after winning major awards at the ceremony, said the company would continuously improve its ICUMS processes to achieve the desired results.

Mr Amaglo said the goal of Ghana Link was to ensure that on a very constant basis, they improve their processes at the ports to ensure that no country matches Ghana in trade facilitation.

He added that they would also ensure that that ICUMS is efficient to bring about cost and time reduction in the doing of business at the various ports of entry in Ghana.

He expressed gratitude to its stakeholders across the supply chain for their collaboration and efforts towards the successes achieved in the port clearance process.

The Director of Operations noted that the stakeholders have helped them to identify areas that needed improvements, as well as given suggestions on how to streamline the processes, adding that due to such collaboration, the ICUMS operators had overcome all challenges faced during the implementation of the system.

Ghana Link received awards including Excellence in Innovation and Technology, Trade Facilitation Organization of the Year and a Special Recognition Award for its outstanding industry leadership.

Mr Nick Danso Adjei, the Executive Chairman of Ghana Link, won the Entrepreneur of the Year, which is the ultimate award, Mr Clyde Panyin Adjei, the Deputy Managing Director of the Company, also won the Chief Operating Officer of the year award.

The Ghana Shippers Awards programme is aimed at rewarding personalities that have played defining roles in moving the shipping industry in Ghana forward and demonstrated achievement across a wide variety of domains including sustainability, operational excellence and innovation.

Source: GNA