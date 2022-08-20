GTA engages stakeholders on draft standards for Multi- Purpose Establishments

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has engaged stakeholders on the draft standards for Multi-Purpose Establishments.

Mr Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations at GTA, said discussions centred on the registration and licensing regime of Multi-Purpose Establishments which included Conference Centres, Convention or Exhibition Centres, Event Centres and Banquet Facilities.

He said it had become important to engage stakeholders especially the leadership of Events and Meetings Professionals Association of Ghana (EMPAG) as well as Event Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) on the subject matter.

He urged them to take advantage of the discussions to be abreast of the standards before its passage and implementation.

Mr. Alex Boakye, Director of Standards and Quality Assurance at GTA, noted that Multi- Purpose Establishment refers to any premises hired out for the purpose of holding functions such as meetings, conferences, conventions, exhibitions, seminars, workshops, banquets, social events and any related function which is not part of any registered accommodation establishment.

He stated that the regulations will come into force after their passage by Parliament.

The President of EMPAG, Mrs. Theresa Ayoade, expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Authority for engaging them appropriately to ensure a fair representation of the Industry Professionals in the drafting stage of the document.

The leadership of both EMPAG and EVAG assured that they would in turn engage their members for further deliberations.

The meeting unanimously agreed to take into careful consideration issues related to health and safety, risk assessment and management (Risk Test), Insurance, among others.

A strategy will also be put in place to conduct sensitization and awareness campaigns for all Multi-Purpose Establishments.

Source: GNA