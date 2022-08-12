Home / General News / Assembly gives cocoa farmers coconut seedlings

Assembly gives cocoa farmers coconut seedlings

Some cocoa farmers in the Sefwi -Bodi District of the Western North Region, under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) project have received 55,000 coconut seedlings for planting in the district.

The project, under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme would boost local production of the crop, put monies in the pockets of farmers as well as earn the country some foreign exchange for development.

Farmers in the area hitherto had suffered low yields and diseases and it is believed that the supply of such improved varieties would improve the living conditions of the people in the area.

The District Chief Executive of the area, Mr. Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah encouraged the farmers to plant in suitable time and ensure good agricultural practices to increase yield.

He indicated that the introduction of coconut farming was to serve as an alternative cash crop in the area to supplement the production of Cocoa which was fast depleting due to galamsey activities.

He said the government was ready to change the economic condition of the people through various initiatives.

Source: GNA

