Wenchi is determined to get traditional Premier League team – MP 

Wenchi is determined to get a local football team to compete in the Ghana Division One League for promotion to the Ghana Premiere League (GPL), Mr. Haruna Seidu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wenchi has announced.

He said, it was the wish of the traditional authority, opinion leaders and the entire populace of the area to own a team expected to be known as ‘Wenchiman’ football club.

The MP said, “Though Wenchi has a lot of young football talents, there is no football team competing at the regional and national levels to create gainful career opportunities for them”.

Mr. Seidu made the announcement when he was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines 4 an inter-community football tournament on Sunday at Wenchi in the Bono Region.

The maiden two-day tournament dubbed ‘Awhiniekoko’ gala was organised by the Sports Development Committee of the Municipal Assembly and 10 teams from different communities participated.

The MP said his office was therefore committed to collaborate with stakeholders “to do all things necessary” for the town to have a traditional club.

Mr. Seidu cited Asamoah Gyan, an illustrious son of Wenchi was “the heart of the Ghana Black Stars as not only its goal poacher but captain”, hence “my commitment is high to support young and talented sporting individuals in this area to reach the levels of Asamoah Gyan and the young Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan who is now playing for Roma in the Italian Serie A”.

He commended the Sports Development Committee for the initiative and assured a continuous collaboration with stakeholders to mobilise the needed resources to facilitate and speed up work to make the dream of forming Wenchiman FC a reality.

Mr. Seidu supported the tournament with a trophy for the winning team, two footballs and an undisclosed cash amount for outstanding players.

Mr. Alexander Obour Damoah, the Municipal Chief Executive said the Assembly was working with stakeholders for the completion of a befitting sports complex to not only provide a base for the local traditional football club but to generally promote sporting disciplines in the Municipality.

Source: GNA