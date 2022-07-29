Former Chief Fire Officer Edwin Ekow Blankson passes on

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced the demise of former Chief Fire Officer Edwin Ekow Blankson after a short illness.

He reportedly died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by the Director of Public Relations, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO I) Timothy Osafo-Affum, has said.

The late Chief Fire Officer Blankson served the Service for 33 years and in various capacities as the Regional Commander for the Volta, Eastern, Greater Accra and the Upper East Regions.

He headed various Departments of the GNFS such as Director Technical Services, Rural Fires, ICT and Operations until his appointment as the Chief Fire Officer in 2017 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Chief Blankson was the Chief Fire Officer of the GNFS from September 2017 to October 2021.

He was born on September 29, 1962.

Source: GNA