Black Stars players start arriving in camp ahead of Nigeria clash

3 mins ago Sports Leave a comment

Jojo Wollacot

About seven players of the senior national team, the Black Stars have arrived in the country ahead of Ghana’s crucial 2022 Federation of International Football association (FIFA) World Cup play-off encounter against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday

Swidon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot and Reading’s Andy Yiadom have arrived in Ghana and have joined the team’s camp.

Bordeaux defender Gideon Mensah and Columbus Crew playmaker Yaw Yeboah have also joined their teammates in camp while Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to arrive in the country later on Monday.

Sherif Tiraspol midfielder Edmond Addo has also joined the team’s camp having arrived in the country during the weekend.

The team would depart to Kumasi to begin preparation for the crucial first leg qualifier scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars would hold their first training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Source: GNA

