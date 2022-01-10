Notorious armed robber arrested in Sandema

Share this with more people!

Abdulai Issaka Achalicaab, said to be a “notorious” armed robber, was on Saturday, arrested by the Police at Sandema.

The arrest was made possible through an intelligence-led operation by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Surveillance team of the Upper East Regional Police Command.

A news brief from the Police said Abdulai Issaka Achalicaab had been behind series of robberies at Sandema, Fumbisi and other surrounding enclaves.

It said he was also on the Police wanted list for jumping bail in a robbery case pending trial before a Court in Bolga since 2020.

The brief said further details established that the suspect was responsible for the robbery in Kadema, which occurred on July 24, 2021, in which a victim was severely wounded.

It said during the special operation, Police recovered from the suspect, three unregistered motorbikes believed to have been robbed from others and used for his robbery expeditions.

The brief commended the Upper East Regional Police Command for the efforts in pursuing criminals in the region for the safety of the public.

Source: GNA