CAF increases AFCON prize money from €3.9m to €4.5m

44 mins ago Sports Leave a comment

The winners of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be hosted by Cameroon will get a cash prize of €4.5 million, €600,000 more than the winner of the previous edition.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) made this announcement ahead of the opening match of the tournament billed for January 9, 2022, as Cameroon take on Burkina Faso.

Finalists of the competition would get €2.64m each with the third-place team taking home €2.2m.

Semi-finalists would also get €2.2m while quarter-finalists get €703,000 each.

Meanwhile, all of the 24 participating teams have been given €534,000 for their participation in the tournament.

The 33rd edition of the AFCON to be played from January 9 to February 6 will witness 24 countries compete for the honour of becoming Champions of the African continent.

Algeria is defending Champions of the competition having edged Senegal in the 2019 finals held in Egypt.

Source: GNA

