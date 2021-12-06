NDC Parliamentary Caucus declares position on 1.75% e-Levy

Share this with more people!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament, has assured Ghanaians that it will continue to use every legitimate and lawful channel to resist the 1.75 per cent e-Levy Government is seeking to impose on the ordinary Ghanaian.

A statement issued by Mr Muntaka Mubarak, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase and Minority Chief Whip, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said for the avoidance of doubt, the position of the NDC Caucus in Parliament right from the outset of the 2022 Budget debate had been that the 1.75 per cent e-Levy government was seeking to impose was regressive, punitive and draconian, and that same must be suspended.

It said the Minority Caucus had vigorously championed this position in Parliament and in the media space to draw government’s attention to our demands.

It noted that subsequent to their rejection of the Budget on 26th November, 2021, the government had sought to engage the NDC Caucus in a series of discussions towards finding an amicable solution to the impasse.

“Surprisingly despite the good faith demonstrated by the NDC team recognising the importance of the Budget to the economy, business and households, the government side out-rightly rejected our proposal for a revision of the e-Levy leading to a breakdown of the discussions,” it said.

“We wish to state unequivocally that no concrete decision or agreement has been reached between government and the NDC Caucus in Parliament on this matter.

“As we speak, Government’s so-called concessions are unknown to us and we have no clear indication that they intend to seriously consider any of the proposals that have come up.”

The statement said under the circumstance the NDC Caucus would maintain its original position as stated earlier.

Source: GNA