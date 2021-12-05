Melcom Group of Companies to relaunch Pizza Hut

Share this with more people!

Melcom Group of Companies, the diverse business conglomerate, has announced its entry into the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) business by acquiring the International Franchisee Rights for Pizza Hut in Ghana.

A statement issued by Mr Godwin Avenorgbo, Director of Communications, Melcom Group of Companies, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the franchisee would be operated by the Group Company – Skyline Investments Limited.

It said Pizza Hut was globally recognised as the largest Pizza Chain, with more than 18,000 restaurants in over 100 countries worldwide, and would soon be relaunched in Ghana.

It noted that Melcom Limited (Melcom) had a network of 50+ retail outlets and was continuing to grow at a rapid rate, adapting to meet the needs of its customers across the country.

The statement said it reach made it possible to bring shopping to the doorstep of Ghanaians nationwide, making Melcom “Where Ghana Shops”.

It said now with the introduction of the Pizza Hut brand, it aimed to be the preferred destination for families to have the “World’s Best Pizza”.

The Group Board Directors commented: “We are extremely excited and optimistic about our partnership with Pizza Hut in Ghana. This new area of business takes our vision of being a diversified group one step ahead and creates more employment opportunities alongside our expansion of the existing core retail business.”

“We are happy to announce the imminent opening of Pizza Hut Restaurants to serve our distinguished customers the World’s Best Pizzas.”

The statement noted that the locations include Pizza Hut, Dzorwulu; Pizza Hut, East Legon; Pizza Hut, Palms; Pizza Hut, Melcom Plus; Pizza Hut, UPSA; Pizza Hut, Ashaiman and Pizza Hut, Marina Mall.

“Pizza Hut International is proud to partner with the Melcom Group to re-open Pizza Hut in Ghana,” said Mr Ewan Davenport, Managing Director of Pizza Hut Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

“We are excited at the prospect of our new partnership and have no doubt that we will grow and flourish together. We look forward to many more years of proudly serving the best tasting pizza in the world to the wonderful people of Ghana.”

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company.

Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates approximately 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

Melcom Group of Companies is a business conglomerate with diverse business interests in organised retail, modern trade, plastic manufacturing, electronics assembly and travel.

Its flagship brand, Melcom Limited, is the largest organised retailer in West Africa with over 50+ retail stores nationwide.

Founded in 1989, it has been named one of top business houses in West Africa for the last 32 years.

Source: GNA