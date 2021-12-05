From labourer to lawyer: Lawyer Kondua tells life story

Share this with more people!

Nana Ekow Arhin Kondua, a lawyer in the Western Region, has encouraged Ghanaian youth to believe in themselves and strive beyond the odds to accomplish their dreams and aspirations.

The lawyer, with 30 years of practice and experience, said life was difficult for him during his youthful days but he was able to make it through determination, hard work and focus, regardless of the tests and trials.

Nana Kondua gave the encouragement at the launching of a 79-page book, which chronicled his life story.

The book titled, “From a Labourer to a Lawyer” was forwarded by Dr Richard Torto of the Department of Communication Studies of the University of Cape Coast.

The book, from a Labourer to a Lawyer, noted the challenges the author encountered in his quest to become a better version of himself through education.

The author narrated how after elementary School, he had to secure a job with John Bitar sawmill as a labourer to prepare for higher education through correspondence programmes.

Despite the challenges, the author said he never gave up on himself and his God.

He narrated how he had to weed some acreage of land at Tikobo Number One to raise his admission fee for Law School; how he trekked from Makola to the University of Ghana every morning and how he sometimes slept without food due to poverty.

Nana Kondua Esquire said he now recounted those days with gratitude to God for helping him through the trying times and rewarding his patience and perseverance.

He said: “Finding yourself in any challenging situation doesn’t mean that you cannot make it in life…a certain philosopher once said that in this world, if a man doesn’t experience challenges and difficulties, man will be worse than animals.”

Nana Kobena Nketsia V, the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, encouraged people with inspiring stories to write them as memoirs and guides for future leaders.

Source: GNA