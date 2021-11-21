Parliamentary Service Board proposes 2% of national revenue to fund Legislature

Share this with more people!

The Parliamentary Service Board has proposed that two per cent of the total national revenue collected be allocated to Parliament next year.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban K. S. Bagbin, who disclosed this at a workshop at Ho, said the proposal was to ensure that the Legislature was adequately resourced to fund its work.

“We have been fighting for this for sometime now,” he said.

“There are three arms of government – the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary are equal arms of government and must be treated as such.”

He said it was important for the Legislature to carry out its work independently in the interest of the people and also to continue to attract persons with the right calibre to become legislators.

The 2022 Budget Statement and Financial Policy, Speaker Bagbin said, should, therefore, receive the requisite scrutiny to prevent any possible overspending by the Executive.

The Post Budget Workshop was to prepare the Members of Parliament ahead of the debate on the statement and the approval of the appropriation.

Source: GNA