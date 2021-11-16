Home / Politics / Newly appointed Guan DCE, Marlon Anipa is dead

Newly appointed Guan DCE, Marlon Anipa is dead

The Late Marlon Anipa

Marlon Anipa, the Guan District Chief Executive (DCE), died Tuesday dawn, according to sources.

The source, in a phone conversation with the Ghana News Agency, said Anipa on Monday, November 15, toured some Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centres in the District.

He was looking fit and did not show any sign of ill-health, the source said.

Anipa was unanimously approved as the first DCE of the newly created Guan District in the Oti Region, after his nomination by President Akufo-Addo.

He was a specialist consultant and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In 2016 he contested the Hohoe Constituency seat to represent his people in Parliament, on the ticket of the NPP, but was unsuccessful.

He was 63 years.

Source: GNA

